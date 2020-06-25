Loading articles...

Tennessee State Museum to reopen July 1, require masks

Last Updated Jun 25, 2020 at 4:14 am EDT

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee State Museum is set to reopen on July 1, with all temperature checks and masks required for all employees and guests.

A news release says the museum in Nashville will be open for its normal hours and admission will remain free.

The museum will be allowing guests at 75% capacity, per Nashville’s phase three reopening restrictions. The Children’s Gallery will remain closed during the initial reopening and guided tours are postponed.

Guests can wear their own face coverings or disposable masks provided at the museum’s visitor desk. Those who won’t wear a mask or who register a temperature greater than 100.4 degrees won’t be allowed to enter.

The Associated Press

