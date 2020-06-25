S&P/TSX composite down in early trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down in early trading, weighed down by broad-based weakness, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 59.43 points at 15,234.95.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 82.93 points at 25,363.01. The S&P 500 index was down 4.63 points at 3,045.70, while the Nasdaq composite was up 1.43 points at 9,910.60.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.35 cents US compared with 73.58 cents US on Wednesday.

The August crude contract was down 23 cents at US$37.78 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down four cents at US$1.62 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$1.10 at US$1,774.00 an ounce and the July copper contract was down less than a penny at US$2.65 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press