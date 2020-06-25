Loading articles...

Senate to apologize, explore compensation, for employees harassed by ex-senator

Last Updated Jun 25, 2020 at 2:14 pm EDT

Senator Don Meredith seen during an interview in Toronto, Thursday, March 16, 2017.The Senate's administration committee today says it will issue a formal apology and financial compensation to employees who were bullied and sexually harassed by former senator Meredith. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel

OTTAWA — The Senate’s administration committee says it will issue a formal apology to — and explore financial compensation for — employees who were bullied and sexually harassed by former senator Don Meredith.

Meredith resigned from the Senate in 2017 shortly after its ethics committee recommended he be expelled from the chamber for using his position to pursue a sexual relationship with a teenager.

In June 2019, the Senate’s ethics officer concluded a lengthy investigation that found Meredith had both harassed and sexually harassed some of his employees, including with threats, intimidation, repeated touching and kissing.

The ethics committee could not pursue that report because Meredith had already resigned, so the Senate standing committee on internal economy, budgets and administration took it up instead.

The committee heard from the former employees about their experiences of harassment and says it will issue a “formal statement of regret” and hire an outside evaluator to determine financial compensation.

The committee says the evaluator’s determination will be based on other recent harassment settlements in the RCMP, Canadian Armed Forces and the Department of National Defence.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 25 minutes ago
Hwy 50 is CLOSED between Castle Oaks and Rutherford due to a transport truck fire. #Hwy50
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:11 AM
Higher heat and humidity returns to the GTA. More weather details every 10minutes on the ones on 680News 📻
Latest Weather
Read more