Reading International: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 25, 2020 at 9:28 am EDT

CULVER CITY, Calif. (AP) _ Reading International Inc. (RDI) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.9 million in its first quarter.

The Culver City, California-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share.

The movie theatre owner posted revenue of $49.2 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $3.70. A year ago, they were trading at $13.

