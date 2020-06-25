Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Police search for missing man in West Queen West
by News Staff
Posted Jun 25, 2020 7:55 pm EDT
Police are searching for Tesfaye Asefa who went missing in the West Queen West neighbourhood. TPS/HO
Toronto police are searching for a man who went missing in the West Queen West neighbourhood.
Tesfaye Asefa was last seen just after 1 p.m. in the area of Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue.
Police say the 41-year-old is described as being five-foot-seven, 194 pounds with a medium build, short black hair and a short beard. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red multi-coloured plaid short-sleeve shirt and burgundy shoes.
Police say he is currently bound by a Form 49 “Warrant of Committal.” In 2011, Asefa was found not criminally responsible for two counts of sexual assault.
Police are asking members of the public not to approach Asefa but to call 9-1-1 immediately.
