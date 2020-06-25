Loading articles...

Motorcade procession planned for 4 military members killed in crash

A motorcade procession for four of the six Canadian Armed Forces members killed in a military helicopter crash in the Mediterranean Sea in April is planned for this evening in Halifax.

Maritime Forces Atlantic says the remains of Capt. Brenden MacDonald, Capt. Maxime Miron-Morin, Master Cpl. Matthew Cousins and Sub-Lt. Matthew Pyke are expected to leave Halifax Stanfield International Airport at 5:45 p.m. local time.

From there, the remains of MacDonald, Miron-Morin and Cousins will be taken to a funeral home in the Halifax area, and Pyke’s remains will be taken to a funeral home in Truro, N.S.

The helicopter carrying the military members – a relatively new CH-148 Cyclone – crashed off Greece on April 29, killing all six people aboard.

A ceremony for Capt. Kevin Hagen will be held in Victoria on Saturday.

A funeral procession for 23-year-old Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough was held May 11 in the Halifax area.

 

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: SB Hwy 50 has reopened at Castlemore, but all other directions remain closed. Traffic is a mess in the area.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:11 AM
Higher heat and humidity returns to the GTA. More weather details every 10minutes on the ones on 680News 📻
Latest Weather
Read more