Moderately-strong earthquake hits eastern Turkey

Last Updated Jun 25, 2020 at 7:14 am EDT

ANKARA, Turkey — A moderately strong earthquake hit southeast Turkey on Thursday. Authorities said there were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said the 5.4-magnitude quake struck the town of Ozalp, in Van province, near Turkey’s border with Iran. It was felt in neighbouring provinces, HaberTurk news channel reported.

Gov. Mehmet Emin Bilmez said: “There has been no reports of damage at the epicenter of Ozalp. Our teams’ investigations are continuing.”

Turkey is crossed by two major fault lines, and earthquakes are frequent. Turkey’s worst quake in decades was in 1999, when a pair of strong earthquakes struck in the northwest, killing around 18,000 people.

The Associated Press

