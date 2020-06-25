Indonesia's passes 50,000 cases as business resumes

JAKARTA, Indonesia — The number of coronavirus infections in Indonesia has surpassed 50,000 as the government allows businesses to reopen amid increasing economic pressure.

A government task force says the spiking case numbers align with the country’s increasing testing capacity. But testing is still lower than recommended for a country that has 270 million people.

Indonesia started reopening businesses this month and will gradually reopen more through July.

Niniek Karmini And Edna Tarigan, The Associated Press