Impac Mortgage: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) _ Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) on Thursday reported a loss of $64.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of $3.05. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.64 per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $1.90. A year ago, they were trading at $3.20.

