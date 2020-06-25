Loading articles...

Grains mostly lower,livestock mostly lower.

Last Updated Jun 25, 2020 at 11:14 am EDT

Grain futures were mostly lower on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July delivery was off 1 cent at $4.8440 a bushel; July corn fell 9.40 cents at $3.1620 a bushel; July oats rose 4.40 cents at $3.0860 a bushel; while May soybeans lost 10.20 cents at 8.6320 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was unchanged at $.9405 pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell .37 cent at $1.3288 a pound; June lean hogs was off .27 cent at .4628 a pound.

The Associated Press

