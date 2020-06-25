Loading articles...

GLG Life Tech: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 25, 2020 at 7:58 am EDT

RICHMOND, British Columbia (AP) _ GLG Life Tech Corp. (GLGLF) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.5 million in its first quarter.

The Richmond, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share.

The sweetener maker posted revenue of $1.9 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at 14 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 22 cents.

