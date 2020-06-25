Female cyclist critically injured in Mississauga crash

A woman in her 20s has suffered life-threatening injuries following a crash involving several vehicles in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police say two women were waiting to cross the street with their bicycles when three cars collided in the intersection of Bloor Street and Runningbrooke Drive, just east of Tomken after 7 p.m.

The force of the crash saw one of the cars mount the curb onto the sidewalk, striking the pedestrians. Only one woman was taken to a trauma centre.

All drivers remained on scene with one adult male suffering non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they are investigating whether speed and any other circumstances were factors that led up to the crash.