CP NewsAlert: Vancouver is out of running as NHL hub city: Canucks

Last Updated Jun 25, 2020 at 7:58 pm EDT

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks say the team is officially out of the running to act as a hub city as the NHL looks to hold its playoffs.

Canucks Sports and Entertainment thanked B.C. health officials for their support during the bid to host the NHL’s summer Stanley Cup tournament.

The team says it will now look forward to welcoming its players back for training camp.

Premier John Horgan expressed his disappointment at the decision, but said the province will not bend public health guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

