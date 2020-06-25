Loading articles...

CP NewsAlert: Canadian Museum of Human Rights CEO resigns over allegations

Last Updated Jun 25, 2020 at 9:28 pm EDT

The Canadian Museum For Human Rights is shown in Winnipeg on September 18, 2014. The president and CEO of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights John Young has resigned following recent allegations of systemic racism, discrimination and claims of sexual harassment at the Winnipeg facility. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

WINNIPEG — The president and CEO of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights has resigned following recent allegations of systemic racism, discrimination and claims of sexual harassment at the Winnipeg facility.

The museum’s board of trustees says John Young has agreed that it is in the best interest of the museum that he step down, effective immediately.

The board says an external, third-party review of the museum is already underway.

— More Later —

 

 

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:25 PM
Avoid Bloor east of Tomken in Mississauga because of this collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:11 AM
Higher heat and humidity returns to the GTA. More weather details every 10minutes on the ones on 680News 📻
Latest Weather
Read more