Canadaland employees file for union certification, says CWA Canada

TORONTO — Employees of independent podcast network and news organization Canadaland have filed for union certification.

Media union CWA Canada says it filed an application with the Canada Industrial Relations Board after an undisclosed number of workers signed union cards.

CWA Canada says Canadaland is part of a wave of unionization in the North American digital media industry that includes workers at VICE Canada, Buzzfeed Canada and Canada’s National Observer.

Canadaland couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

CWA Canada represents 6,000 media workers at the CBC, The Canadian Press, APTN, and newspapers.

Union president Martin O’Hanlon says unionizing will be good for employees, the company and journalism.

“As things have changed dramatically in the news industry, one thing has become abundantly clear: it is more important than ever that media workers have a say in their work and in their workplace,” he says in a news release.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2020.

