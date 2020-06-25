Loading articles...

California Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Jun 25, 2020

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) _ California Resources Corp. (CRC) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.8 billion in its first quarter.

The Santa Clarita, California-based company said it had a loss of $36.43 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 16 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.38 per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $573 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $1.33. A year ago, they were trading at $19.01.

