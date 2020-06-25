Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Author Kimberly Jones writing a book based on popular video
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 25, 2020 12:20 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 25, 2020 at 12:28 pm EDT
NEW YORK — Kimberly Jones, the author and activist whose “ How We Can Win ” video following the murder of George Floyd was shared online by Lebron James and Trevor Noah among others, has a deal for two books.
Henry Holt and Company announced Thursday that for the first book Jones will expand upon the 3-minute video, in which she likened the economic history of Blacks in the United States to a rigged game of monopoly. The book edition of “How We Can Win” is scheduled for next spring.
“Through personal experience and observations she will illuminate the causes of economic disparities Black Americans have faced for generations and offer possible solutions to combat them,” the publisher announced.
Jones’ previous books include the young adult novel “I’m Not Dying With You Tonight,” co-authored by Gilly Segal. Details of her second book with Henry Holt have not been determined.