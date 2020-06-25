Arrests made in 3 Toronto homicides over two years

Toronto police have arrested a man believed to be connected to three homicides over a two-year period and a second man for two homicides in 2019.

The first homicide occurred on Sept. 18, 2018 at a strip mall in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Brimley Road in Scarborough.

Jago Anderson, 19, of Toronto was found shot to death. It was the 78th homicide in Toronto in 2018.

The second and third homicides happened just over a year later near Jane and Finch on Oct. 1, 2019.

The incident began just before 8:30 p.m. when two armed men fired several shots in the area of Ventian Crescent, striking a teenage boy. He sustained multiple wounds.

Shortly after at 9:30 p.m., two men were in a courtyard on Grandravine Drive when the same men allegedly fired a number of rounds at them. They were both critically injured and pronounced dead in hospital.

The victims were identified as Delauntae Bryant, 24, and Eric Rowe, 20.

Homicide investigators arrested Jeziah Blair-Taylor, 20, of Toronto back on October 28, 2019 and he was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder for the incident on Oct. 1.

Jatorri Williams, 19, of Toronto was arrested on Wednesday and Toronto police believed he was allegedly involved in all three homicides.

He is facing two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for the Oct. 1 incident and a count of second-degree murder in the death of Jago Anderson.