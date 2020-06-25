Loading articles...

Aphria, Emblem and Aleafia settle dispute over cancelled supply agreement

Last Updated Jun 25, 2020 at 10:58 am EDT

Trichomes on marijuana plants are shown in an undated handout photo provided by Aphria. Aphria Inc. has reached a deal worth $29.1 million to settle a dispute with Emblem Cannabis Corp. and Aleafia Health Inc. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Aphria *MANDATORY CREDIT*

LEAMINGTON, Ont. — Aphria Inc. has reached a deal worth $29.1 million to settle a dispute with Emblem Cannabis Corp. and Aleafia Health Inc.

The settlement ends a disagreement the companies had over Aleafia’s decision in 2019 to cancel a supply agreement it had with Aphria.

Aphria CEO Irwin Simon says the deal allows the companies to avoid the distraction and the potential expense of prolonged litigation.

Under the agreement, Emblem, which was acquired by Aleafia in 2019, will receive $15 million in cash, $10 million in Aphria shares and a waiver of claimed receivables.

The companies also agreed to a mutual release of all existing and potential claims and the dismissal of arbitration proceedings that had begun.

Aleafia Health CEO Geoff Benic called the agreement fair to both sides and says it allows his company to move forward with a significantly strengthened balance sheet.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:APHA, TSX:AH)

 

 

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 10:09 AM
EB 401 at the Allen, the transfer to the collectors have reopened
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:11 AM
Higher heat and humidity returns to the GTA. More weather details every 10minutes on the ones on 680News 📻
Latest Weather
Read more