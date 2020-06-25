Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Aphria, Emblem and Aleafia settle dispute over cancelled supply agreement
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 25, 2020 10:55 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 25, 2020 at 10:58 am EDT
LEAMINGTON, Ont. — Aphria Inc. has reached a deal worth $29.1 million to settle a dispute with Emblem Cannabis Corp. and Aleafia Health Inc.
The settlement ends a disagreement the companies had over Aleafia’s decision in 2019 to cancel a supply agreement it had with Aphria.
Aphria CEO Irwin Simon says the deal allows the companies to avoid the distraction and the potential expense of prolonged litigation.
Under the agreement, Emblem, which was acquired by Aleafia in 2019, will receive $15 million in cash, $10 million in Aphria shares and a waiver of claimed receivables.
The companies also agreed to a mutual release of all existing and potential claims and the dismissal of arbitration proceedings that had begun.
Aleafia Health CEO Geoff Benic called the agreement fair to both sides and says it allows his company to move forward with a significantly strengthened balance sheet.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2020.