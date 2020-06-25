Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
'All Lives Matter' t-shirt appears to have been removed from Walmart website
by News staff
Posted Jun 25, 2020 3:11 pm EDT
An "All Lives Matter" shirt being sold on Walmart Canada's website.
Walmart Canada appears to have removed an “All Lives Matter” t-shirt after coming under fire for selling the shirt.
The phrase is considered an offensive counter to “Black Lives Matter” and dismissive of the movement.
The shirt appeared when you searched for “Black Lives Matter” items, but can no longer be seen on the website.
Many Twitter users are drawing attention to the problematic t-shirt online and asking for an explanation from Walmart Canada.
In a statement to 680 NEWS earlier this week, Walmart Canada said it was a third-party selling the shirt:
“At Walmart Canada, we stand against any form of racism or discrimination. We promote listening, seeking to understand and embracing individual differences. Today, our third-party marketplace has a number of items with variations on the phrase “lives matter.” We will continue to review those items to ensure compliance with our terms and conditions.”
Items that say “Blue Lives Matter” and “Police Lives Matter” remain on the site.