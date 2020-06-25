'All Lives Matter' t-shirt appears to have been removed from Walmart website

Walmart Canada appears to have removed an “All Lives Matter” t-shirt after coming under fire for selling the shirt.

The phrase is considered an offensive counter to “Black Lives Matter” and dismissive of the movement.

The shirt appeared when you searched for “Black Lives Matter” items, but can no longer be seen on the website.

An “All Lives Matter” shirt appears on Walmart Canada’s website. As of June 25, the shirt was no longer available.

Many Twitter users are drawing attention to the problematic t-shirt online and asking for an explanation from Walmart Canada.

In a statement to 680 NEWS earlier this week, Walmart Canada said it was a third-party selling the shirt:

“At Walmart Canada, we stand against any form of racism or discrimination. We promote listening, seeking to understand and embracing individual differences. Today, our third-party marketplace has a number of items with variations on the phrase “lives matter.” We will continue to review those items to ensure compliance with our terms and conditions.”

Items that say “Blue Lives Matter” and “Police Lives Matter” remain on the site.