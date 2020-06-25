Loading articles...

7 people die in car crash during Texas Border Patrol chase

Last Updated Jun 25, 2020 at 12:44 pm EDT

EL PASO, Texas — Seven people were killed and three others were injured after a car being pursued by the Border Patrol smashed into a building in a Texas border city early Thursday, authorities said.

El Paso Police Sgt. Robert Gomez said the victims were all inside a four-door car when it crashed shortly after 2:15 a.m. The three injured people were taken to hospitals, where they are in stable condition, he said.

The ages and nationalities of the victims wasn’t immediately known, Gomez said.

Gomez said the Border Patrol was trying to stop the car for a failure to yield violation.

The Border Patrol said in a statement that the agency is co-operating with the police investigation and that the crash was also under review by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility.

The Associated Press

