Yellowstone bison transferred to Montana quarantine facility
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 24, 2020 5:55 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 24, 2020 at 5:58 pm EDT
BILLINGS, Mont. — A group of Yellowstone National Park bison has been transferred to a Montana quarantine facility, the fourth shipment meant to help boost herd numbers across the nation.
The 11 animals were moved to the Fort Peck Indian Reservation Wednesday, The Billings Gazette reports.
The Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes worked with the state of Montana and partnered with conservation organization Defenders of Wildlife to truck the bison from corrals at Corwin Springs.
The corrals were used by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service to conduct bison quarantine studies.
Fort Peck in northeast Montana has received 104 bison since April 2019 that were quarantined by Yellowstone bison managers.
Yellowstone bison are known to carry brucellosis, a disease that can cause pregnant cattle to abort and infect humans with undulant fever, which causes fever, weakness and muscle pain.
Fort Peck’s herd has reached its capacity of about 350 to 375 animals spread across 23.4 square miles (61 square kilometres). New animals will be transferred to other herds.
Tribal herds of Yellowstone bison will contribute to the interior department goal of developing a connected population of wild bison from Canada to Mexico.
