Vancouver's Dana Claxton wins Scotiabank Photography Award

TORONTO — Vancouver’s Dana Claxton was named the winner of the Scotiabank Photography Award on Wednesday.

She’ll receive a $50,000 cash prize, a solo primary exhibition at the 2021 Scotiabank Contact Photography Festival and a book of her work will be published and distributed by art book publisher Steidl.

The annual award is presented to an established mid-to-late career artist who engages Canadians and raises public awareness with photographic art.

Finalists Emmanuelle Leonard of Montreal and Vancouver’s Jin-me Yoon both receive cash prizes of $10,000.

Claxton had a new body of work premiere at the inaugural edition of the Toronto Biennial of Art. Earlier pieces have been on display at the National Gallery of Canada since last fall.

She’s an associate professor in the department of art history, visual art and theory at the University of British Columbia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2020.

The Canadian Press