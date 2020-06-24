Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Vancouver's Dana Claxton wins Scotiabank Photography Award
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 24, 2020 10:25 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 24, 2020 at 10:28 am EDT
TORONTO — Vancouver’s Dana Claxton was named the winner of the Scotiabank Photography Award on Wednesday.
She’ll receive a $50,000 cash prize, a solo primary exhibition at the 2021 Scotiabank Contact Photography Festival and a book of her work will be published and distributed by art book publisher Steidl.
The annual award is presented to an established mid-to-late career artist who engages Canadians and raises public awareness with photographic art.
Finalists Emmanuelle Leonard of Montreal and Vancouver’s Jin-me Yoon both receive cash prizes of $10,000.
Claxton had a new body of work premiere at the inaugural edition of the Toronto Biennial of Art. Earlier pieces have been on display at the National Gallery of Canada since last fall.
She’s an associate professor in the department of art history, visual art and theory at the University of British Columbia.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2020.