Toronto, Peel Region enter Stage 2 of Ontario's COVID-19 recovery plan

Last Updated Jun 24, 2020 at 5:47 am EDT

The rooftop patio at the Broadview Hotel is photographed on Aug. 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail
Summary

The two regions officially enter Stage 2 of the pandemic reopening framework, joining nearly all the rest of Ontario

Windsor-Essex remains the only region not cleared to move to the next phase due to high case numbers on farms

Businesses allowed to reopen include hair stylists, restaurant patios, pools and tour guide services

Ontario’s two most heavily populated regions will see more businesses open their doors Wednesday as Toronto and Peel move into the next stage of the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

The two regions officially enter Stage 2 of the pandemic reopening framework, joining nearly all the rest of the province that began ramping up activities over the past two weeks.

Windsor-Essex remains the only region not cleared to move to the next phase, due to stubbornly high COVID-19 case numbers on farms in the region.

Businesses given the green light to resume operations in Toronto and Peel today include hair stylists, pools and tour guide services.

Restaurants are also allowed to reopen their patios for dine-in service, though no one is yet allowed to be served indoors.

In all cases, the Ontario government says proper physical distancing measures must be maintained to prevent a spike in COVID-19 cases.

What can open in Stage 2?

(Details below provided by the province of Ontario)

  • Outdoor dine-in services at restaurants, bars and other establishments, including patios, curbside, parking lots and adjacent properties
  • Daycares, with limits on the number of children at each facility
  • Select personal and personal care services, including tattoo parlours, barber shops, hair salons and beauty salon
  • Shopping malls under existing restrictions, including food services reopening for take-out and outdoor dining only
  • Tour and guide services, such as bike and walking, bus and boat tours, as well as tasting and tours for wineries, breweries and distilleries
  • Water recreational facilities, such as outdoor splash pads and wading pools, and all swimming pools
  • Beach access and additional camping at Ontario Parks
  • Camping at private campgrounds
  • Outdoor-only recreational facilities and training for outdoor team sports, with limits to enable physical distancing
  • Drive-in and drive-through venues for theatres, concerts, animal attractions and cultural appreciation, such as art installations
  • Film and television production activities, with limits to enable physical distancing

