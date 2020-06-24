Loading articles...

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting near Ryerson University

A man was shot to death in a laneway in the area of Yonge and Gould streets near Ryerson Univeristy. CITYNEWS

Toronto police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting near Ryerson University back in March.

Police say Mamadou Drame, 25, of Toronto was shot in a laneway near Yonge and Gould streets during an altercation with another man on the evening of March 21.

Two weeks ago, police released surveillance footage of a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting.

Police say Lashshantee Keslow, 21, of Toronto has been charged with second-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

