Suspect arrested in fatal shooting near Ryerson University

Toronto police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting near Ryerson University back in March.

Police say Mamadou Drame, 25, of Toronto was shot in a laneway near Yonge and Gould streets during an altercation with another man on the evening of March 21.

Two weeks ago, police released surveillance footage of a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting.

Police say Lashshantee Keslow, 21, of Toronto has been charged with second-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.