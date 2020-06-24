Loading articles...

Police asking for help in identifying woman found dead in Trinity Bellwoods Park

Toronto police are asking for help in identifying a woman found dead in Trinity Bellwoods Park earlier this month.

On June 10, just before 1:30 a.m., the woman was found in the park in the Dundas Street West and Crawford Street area.

Investigators believe the death is not suspicious.

Police have created an artist’s rendition of the woman in the hopes that someone might recognize her.

Det. Mary Vruna said the days leading up to June 10 were quite warm and many people took advantage of being outdoors in the park. Det. Vruna asks if anyone interacted her to please contact police.

Images of her clothing and the sleeping bag she was found with have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers. The Toronto Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a deceased woman.

The clothing found on a deceased woman in Trinity Bellwoods Park on June 10, 2020. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

 

