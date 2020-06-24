Loading articles...

Plug Power, Dell rise; GNC, Carnival fall

Last Updated Jun 24, 2020 at 4:44 pm EDT

NEW YORK — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Wednesday:

Carnival Corp., down $2.00 to $16.00.

Standard & Poor’s cut the cruise line’s bond rating to junk status.

Plug Power Inc., up $1.14 to $7.57.

The hydrogen fuel cell technology company completed buyouts of United Hydrogen and Giner ELX.

GNC Holdings Inc., down 20 cents to $0.61.

The vitamin and nutritional supplements retailer filed for bankruptcy.

Mattel Inc., down 47 cents to $9.56.

The toy maker named Anthony P. DiSilvestro its new chief financial officer.

Patterson Companies Inc., down 25 cents to $20.03.

The distributor of veterinary and dental health supplies reported surprisingly good quarterly results.

Exxon Mobil Corp., down $2.20 to $44.50.

Energy companies suffered as oil prices slipped amid concerns about a spike in virus cases.

Dell Technologies Inc., up $4.09 to $53.10.

The computer maker is considering spinning off its $50 billion stake in VMware, according to media reports.

Bank of America Corp., down 98 cents to $23.81.

Financial companies slipped amid concerns that a spike in virus cases could cause more economic damage.

The Associated Press

