Pentagon identifies US Army soldier who died in Jordan

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon has identified a U.S. Army soldier who died Tuesday in Jordan.

The Defence Department announced Wednesday that Spc. Nick Bravo Regules, 20, from Largo, Florida, died Tuesday from a non-combat-related incident. The incident is under investigation.

Regules, 20, was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 43rd Air Defence Artillery Regiment, 11th ADA Brigade out of Fort Bliss, Texas.

The Associated Press