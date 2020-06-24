Loading articles...

Patterson Cos.: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 24, 2020 at 7:28 am EDT

ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ Patterson Cos. (PDCO) on Wednesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $608.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The St Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of $6.44 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and amortization costs, were 43 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The medical supplies maker posted revenue of $1.29 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.26 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $588.4 million, or $6.25 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $5.49 billion.

Patterson Cos. shares have decreased 1% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has dropped 3%. The stock has dropped 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PDCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PDCO

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 33 minutes ago
UPDATE: WB 401 West of Warden express, only the right shoulder is getting by because of a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:09 AM
A fresher feeling day today (June 24) Slight chance of some showers. The next significant rainfall event comes Saturday
Latest Weather
Read more