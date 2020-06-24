Ontario confirms 163 new cases of coronavirus, 12 more deaths

Ontario confirmed 163 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, a drop from the 216 cases reported yesterday.

Twelve more people have died, bringing the total death count to 2,631.

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 34,016 with 86.2 per cent of cases considered resolved.

Earlier Wednesday Ontario extended its state of emergency to July 15.

Premier Doug Ford has said he is hopeful that will be the last extension of the emergency declaration.

The motion passed the legislature this morning.

Meanwhile, Ontario’s two most heavily populated regions will see more businesses open their doors today as Toronto and Peel move into the next stage of the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

The two regions officially enter Stage 2 of the pandemic reopening framework, joining nearly all the rest of the province that began ramping up activities over the past two weeks.

Like most of last week, today Ontario is reporting fewer than 200 cases, with 163 new cases of #COVID19 or a 0.5% increase. With 229 more resolved, there are now also 66 fewer active cases in the province. Yesterday, Ontario processed over 23,000 tests. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) June 24, 2020

RELATED: Everything you need to know about coronavirus

RELATED: Coronavirus FAQs