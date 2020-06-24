Loading articles...

Ontario confirms 163 new cases of coronavirus, 12 more deaths

Last Updated Jun 24, 2020 at 10:48 am EDT

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Ontario confirmed 163 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, a drop from the 216 cases reported yesterday.

Twelve more people have died, bringing the total death count to 2,631.

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 34,016 with 86.2 per cent of cases considered resolved.

Earlier Wednesday Ontario  extended its state of emergency to July 15.

Premier Doug Ford has said he is hopeful that will be the last extension of the emergency declaration.

The motion passed the legislature this morning.

Meanwhile, Ontario’s two most heavily populated regions will see more businesses open their doors today as Toronto and Peel move into the next stage of the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

The two regions officially enter Stage 2 of the pandemic reopening framework, joining nearly all the rest of the province that began ramping up activities over the past two weeks.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about coronavirus

 

RELATED: Coronavirus FAQs

 

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:24 AM
update: WB 401 west of Warden express, problem has cleared!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:16 AM
As of 9am, no new info on tornado at #SturgeonPoint #SturgeonLake More details are being gathered by Environment…
Latest Weather
Read more