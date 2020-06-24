Loading articles...

Multiple Blue Jays players, staff members test positive for COVID-19

Last Updated Jun 24, 2020 at 3:24 pm EDT

Construction workers walk past the main entrance to the TD Ballpark, the Florida home of Toronto Blue Jays, as they get the stadium ready in Dunedin, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. (Steve Nesius / CP)

Several players and staff members on the Toronto Blue Jays have tested positive for COVID-19, a source has told The Canadian Press.

The source spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not officially announced the positive cases.

The developments come a week before the start of training camp ahead of a recently approved 60-game regular season.

The Blue Jays shut down their spring training complex last Friday in Dunedin, Fla., after a player presented symptoms consistent with the virus.

The team has said personnel at their camp underwent testing per protocols established by its medical team and Major League Baseball.

It remains unclear where the Blue Jays plan to hold their training camp and play home games this summer.

