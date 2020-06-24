Loading articles...

Medical examiner rules teen's youth facility death homicide

Last Updated Jun 24, 2020 at 6:14 pm EDT

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The death of a teen last month in a Michigan youth facility has been ruled a homicide by the Kalamazoo County Medical Examiner’s office, authorities announced Wednesday.

Cornelius Fredericks, 16, died May 1, two days after he lost consciousness while being restrained by staff at Lakeside Academy in Kalamazoo.

Dr. Ted Brown, who performed the autopsy, said Fredericks had been restrained on the ground by several people, resulting in asphyxia.

“In my opinion, the complications of him being restrained, on the ground in a supine position by multiple people, is ultimately what led to his death,” Brown told MLive.

Lakeside Academy, a facility for teenagers with behavioural problems, last week lost its contract with the state of Michigan to care for youth in the state’s foster care and juvenile justice systems and its license to operate.

The Associated Press

