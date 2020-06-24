Loading articles...

Grains mostly lower,livestock lower.

Last Updated Jun 24, 2020 at 10:28 am EDT

Grain futures were mostly lower on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July delivery fell .80 cent at $4.8540 a bushel; July corn was off .40 cent at $3.2560 a bushel; July oats rose 2.80 cents at $3.0420 a bushel; while May soybeans lost 3.80 cents at 8.7340 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off .35 cent at $.9405 pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost .95 cent at $1.3325 a pound; June lean hogs fell .50 cent at .4655 a pound.

The Associated Press

