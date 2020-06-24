Loading articles...

Ferry service to Toronto Islands returns on Saturday: Tory

Last Updated Jun 24, 2020 at 7:53 am EDT

A ferry to the Toronto Islands is seen on July 22, 2016. CITYNEWS/Roshni Murthy
Transport Canada put a stop to ferry service when COVID-19 really started to spread

Toronto, along with Peel Region, officially entered Stage 2 of the province's pandemic recovery plan on Wednesday

As Toronto moves into the next stage of the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan, ferry service to Toronto Islands is set to resume on Saturday.

Mayor John Tory told 98.1 CHFI on Wednesday morning but is expected to make the official announcement at 8 a.m. at Jack Layton Ferry Terminal.

“There’s some rules on, again that have to do with crowding and spreading of the virus imposed by the federal government, that have really changed the way ferries will operate,” Tory said.

The ferries haven’t been running for months after Transport Canada ordered them idled when COVID-19 really started to spread.

Toronto, along with Peel Region, officially entered Stage 2 on Wednesday.

Businesses given the green light to resume operations in Toronto and Peel today include hair stylists, pools and tour guide services. Restaurants are also allowed to reopen their patios for dine-in service, though no one is yet allowed to be served indoors.

In all cases, the Ontario government says proper physical distancing measures must be maintained to prevent a spike in COVID-19 cases.

