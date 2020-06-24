Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
CampTO registration begins Wednesday for some city districts
by news staff
Posted Jun 24, 2020 6:18 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 24, 2020 at 6:19 am EDT
People enjoy the hot weather in Toronto on June 11, 2017. CITYNEWS
Summary
City-run summer camps begin July 13 and runs over eight weeks at approximately 150 locations
More than 32,000 spaces will be available for kids ages six to 12
Now that the school year is coming to an end, and the city is entering Stage 2 of reopening, it’s time to nail down something for the kids to do this summer.
Registration for CampTO starts Wednesday at 7 a.m. for Etobicoke, York, and Scarborough. On Thursday, registration will begin for East York, West Toronto, York, and North York.
City-run summer camps begin July 13 and runs over eight weeks at approximately 150 locations. They include a variety of programs including dance, drama, music, arts and crafts and active games.
More than 32,000 spaces will be available for kids ages six to 12. Parents can
register their children online or by phone.
Approximately 68,000 summer camp registrations were cancelled in mid-May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city says CampTO programs will meet health guidelines designed in consultation with Toronto Public Health and in alignment with provincial health guidelines for day camps. Guidelines include smaller groups and lower capacity, physical distancing, mandatory health screening and enhanced facility cleaning.
{* loginWidget *}