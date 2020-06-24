CampTO registration begins Wednesday for some city districts

Loading articles...

Now that the school year is coming to an end, and the city is entering Stage 2 of reopening, it’s time to nail down something for the kids to do this summer.

Registration for CampTO starts Wednesday at 7 a.m. for Etobicoke, York, and Scarborough. On Thursday, registration will begin for East York, West Toronto, York, and North York.

City-run summer camps begin July 13 and runs over eight weeks at approximately 150 locations. They include a variety of programs including dance, drama, music, arts and crafts and active games.

More than 32,000 spaces will be available for kids ages six to 12. Parents can register their children online or by phone.

Approximately 68,000 summer camp registrations were cancelled in mid-May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city says CampTO programs will meet health guidelines designed in consultation with Toronto Public Health and in alignment with provincial health guidelines for day camps. Guidelines include smaller groups and lower capacity, physical distancing, mandatory health screening and enhanced facility cleaning.

