Brampton Transit operator who worked Wednesday tests positive for COVID-19
by News Staff
Posted Jun 24, 2020 10:30 pm EDT
FILE - Brampton Transit buses. (TWITTER/@BramptonTransit)
A Brampton transit operator has tested positive for COVID-19, according to city officials.
The city says the individual worked out of the Sandalwood facility and worked on the 502 Zum Main route Tuesday and Wednesday morning as well as the 511 Zum Steeles and 4 Chinguacousy routes on Tuesday.
The operator is currently in self-isolation for the next 14 days.
Peel Public Health says anyone who traveled on those routes in the last two days and who are showing no symptoms and feeling well should continue to go about their daily routine. Anyone who develops symptoms is asked to contact Public Health or 9-1-1.
Brampton Transit says it has encouraged proactive testing for all its employees and that in the coming weeks, on-site testing at its facilities will be available for anyone who wants it.
Starting July 2, it will be mandatory for transit riders to wear a face covering on Brampton Transit vehicles and at its terminals.
