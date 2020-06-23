Loading articles...

Yirendai: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 23, 2020 at 5:44 pm EDT

BEIJING (AP) _ Yirendai Ltd. (YRD) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $2.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had net income of 3 cents.

The online consumer finance marketplace posted revenue of $144.6 million in the period.

Yirendai shares have declined nearly 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $5.18, a decrease of 63% in the last 12 months.

