Walmart Canada 'All Lives Matter' T-shirts draw fire from social media users
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 23, 2020 11:05 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 23, 2020 at 11:14 pm EDT
Sale of T-shirts on Walmart Canada’s website with the words “All Lives Matter” printed across the front has drawn furor from social media users.
The company is also selling T-shirts with “Blue Lives Matter” and “Irish Lives Matter” printed across them.
In a statement, Walmart Canada says it stands against any form of racism or discrimination and promotes listening, seeking to understand and embracing individual differences.
It says a third-party marketplace has a number of items with variations on the phrase “lives matter,” and it will review those items to ensure compliance with Walmart’s terms and conditions.
But several social media users called out the company, with one Twitter user identified as Farzana Khan asking Walmart to remove the T-shirts, calling them “disgusting.”
Another user, Beth MacDonnell, also called for their removal asking “who approved this?”
The report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 23, 2020.
The Canadian Press
