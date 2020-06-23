Loading articles...

US deports ex paramilitary leader 'Toto' Constant to Haiti

Last Updated Jun 23, 2020 at 1:14 pm EDT

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Former paramilitary leader Emmanuel Constant was deported from the U.S. on Tuesday and arrested as soon as he landed in Haiti, where he faces murder and torture charges stemming from killings in the 1990s.

Constant did not say anything as he was placed into a police vehicle and taken away for questioning.

He was among 24 deported migrants who landed in the capital of Port-au-Prince, the fourth such flight since the COVID-19 pandemic began, said Jean Negot Bonheur Delva, director of Haiti’s migration office.

Human rights groups have accused Constant of killing and torturing Haitians when he became leader of the Front for the Advancement and Progress of Haiti after President Jean-Bertrand Aristide’s presidency was toppled in 1991.

Constant has said he is a scapegoat and that he would be killed upon his return to Haiti.

Evens Sanon, The Associated Press

