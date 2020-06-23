US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

Loading articles...

Last Updated Jun 23, 2020 at 2:28 pm EDT

Apple TV app – Movies US charts:

1. The King of Staten Island

2. Charlie’s Angels

3. You Should Have Left

4. 1917

5. Ip Man 4: The Finale

6. The Invisible Man (2020)

7. Sonic The Hedgehog

8. The Hunt (2020)

9. Dark Waters

10. Spies in Disguise

Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent:

1. You Should Have Left

2. Capone

3. Becky

4. Miss Juneteenth

5. The High Note

6. Robert the Bruce

7. Go Back to China

8. I Am Not Your Negro

9. Mr. Jones

10. 12 Years a Slave

