Tory MP fires student after allegation of theft from O'Toole campaign

OTTAWA — A Conservative MP from Calgary says he’s fired a summer student working in his office following allegations that someone stole campaign data from party leadership contender Erin O’Toole.

Greg McLean issued a terse statement this morning saying upon learning of a breach of trust involving a summer student in his office, he terminated the individual.

McLean — one of just a couple of sitting MPs who have endorsed O’Toole — called the matter “entirely regrettable.”

Late Friday, O’Toole’s campaign accused his rival Peter MacKay’s campaign of hacking into a trove of confidential campaign information.

The MacKay campaign has denied the allegations, and none have been proven in court.

The O’Toole campaign has referred the matter to police; the RCMP have confirmed they are reviewing the matter.

