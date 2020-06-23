Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Tory MP fires student after allegation of theft from O'Toole campaign
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 23, 2020 10:15 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 23, 2020 at 10:28 am EDT
Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidate Erin O'Toole speaks during the English debate in Toronto on Thursday, June 18, 2020. A Conserative MP from Calgary has fired a summer student working in his office in connection with allegations that someone stole campaign data from party leadership contender O'Toole. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
OTTAWA — A Conservative MP from Calgary says he’s fired a summer student working in his office following allegations that someone stole campaign data from party leadership contender Erin O’Toole.
Greg McLean issued a terse statement this morning saying upon learning of a breach of trust involving a summer student in his office, he terminated the individual.
McLean — one of just a couple of sitting MPs who have endorsed O’Toole — called the matter “entirely regrettable.”
Late Friday, O’Toole’s campaign accused his rival Peter MacKay’s campaign of hacking into a trove of confidential campaign information.
The MacKay campaign has denied the allegations, and none have been proven in court.
The O’Toole campaign has referred the matter to police; the RCMP have confirmed they are reviewing the matter.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2020.