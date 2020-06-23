Loading articles...

Toronto to distribute $5M to community services helping vulnerable populations

A closed sign at a playground in Toronto on April 14, 2020. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera

The City of Toronto has announced they will be distributing just under $5 million to community services helping vulnerable populations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The TO Supports funds will be invested in agencies that are partnering with the city in eight priority areas, including housing and homelessness, food access and security, family, mental health and income support, social connection, community sector support and community safety and well-bring.

Over the next few weeks, the money will be released to more than 50 community-based agencies who have been requesting additional funds since March.

The city says additional consideration was given to agencies that support Black and Indigenous communities.

Toronto has reported 13,893 coronavirus cases and 1,044 deaths in the city. A total of 11,879 people have recovered.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Collision EB 401 at Leslie collectors - two lanes blocked. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 21 minutes ago
The active weather is bringing temps down a little but still very muggy out there. The guaranteed high is 26 degre…
Latest Weather
Read more