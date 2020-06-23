Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Toronto to distribute $5M to community services helping vulnerable populations
by News staff
Posted Jun 23, 2020 12:49 pm EDT
A closed sign at a playground in Toronto on April 14, 2020. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera
The City of Toronto has announced they will be distributing just under $5 million to community services helping vulnerable populations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The TO Supports funds will be invested in agencies that are partnering with the city in eight priority areas, including housing and homelessness, food access and security, family, mental health and income support, social connection, community sector support and community safety and well-bring.
Over the next few weeks, the money will be released to more than 50 community-based agencies who have been requesting additional funds since March.
The city says additional consideration was given to agencies that support Black and Indigenous communities.
Toronto has reported 13,893 coronavirus cases and 1,044 deaths in the city. A total of 11,879 people have recovered.