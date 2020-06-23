Loading articles...

Supporters remain at intersection west of Toronto to protest police killing

Last Updated Jun 23, 2020 at 10:14 am EDT

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Demonstrators remain at an intersection in Mississauga, Ont., protesting the police shooting death of a 62-year-old man with schizophrenia.

Peel Regional Police say the intersection in the city’s northwest has been occupied since Sunday.

The crowd is voicing opposition to police after the death of Ejaz Choudry.

Family members led hundreds of supporters in a march on Monday, demanding the officer who shot Choudry be fired and calling for a public inquiry.

The family says they called a non-emergency line for help while Choudry was in crisis on Saturday.

The Special Investigations Unit is investigating Choudry’s death.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 23, 2020.

The Canadian Press

