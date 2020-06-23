Loading articles...

Sauble Beach closed, mayor lashes out at out-of-town rule breakers

Last Updated Jun 23, 2020 at 5:40 pm EDT

Sauble Beach in the municipality of Bruce Peninsula, Ont. (CREDIT: GOOGLE MAPS)

A popular spot for GTA day-trippers has been shut down because the mayor of South Bruce Peninsula says visitors have been “flagrantly” disregarding local and provincial rules.

Mayor Janice Jackson says Sauble Beach saw over ten-thousand people this past weekend– far exceeding the ten-person gathering limit set by the province due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was really quite alarming,” she said.

According to Jackson, some beach-goers were also breaking local bylaws by drinking on the beach and barbecuing.  There were also tents seen all over the beach.

“When you have ten-thousand people on a tiny beach, it’s a recipe for disaster,” she said.”What we’re concerned about is the Canada Day weekend, we typically get sixty to eighty thousand people.”

She says she has this message for GTA residents who want to visit Sauble beach.

“We’re terribly sorry, Sauble Beach is closed,” she said. “Hopefully, with the help of the Premier and the Ontario Provincial Police, we’ll get enough coverage up there, that we can open that beach back up and welcome people back to the peninsula.”

With files from 680 NEWS’ Fil Martino and 570 NEWS’ Erin Anderson

