Powerful earthquake shake southern, central Mexico

MEXICO CITY — A powerful earthquake centred near the resort of Huatulco shook southern and central Mexico on Tuesday. There were no immediate reports of the extend of damage or injury.,

The U.S. Geologic Survey said the quake that hit at 10:29 a.m. (11:29 a.m. Eastern) had a magnitude of 7.4 and was centred along the Pacific coast of Oaxaca state.

The Associated Press