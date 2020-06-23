Loading articles...

Police officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting fired

Last Updated Jun 23, 2020 at 8:28 pm EDT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro police department has fired one of the police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

A termination letter for Officer Brett Hankison released by the city’s police department today said Hankinson violated procedures by showing “extreme indifference to the value of human life” when he “wantonly and blindly” shot 10 rounds of gunfire into Taylor’s apartment in March. The letter also said Hankinson violated the rule against using deadly force.

Taylor, who was Black, was shot eight times by officers who burst into her Louisville home using a no-knock warrant during a March 13 narcotics investigation. No drugs were found at her home.

Mayor Greg Fischer said last week interim Louisville police Chief Robert Schroeder had started termination proceedings for Hankison. Two other officers remain on administrative reassignment while the shooting is investigated.

The Associated Press

