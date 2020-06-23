Loading articles...

Police: At least one hurt after shooting at Virginia mall

Last Updated Jun 23, 2020 at 7:28 pm EDT

RICHMOND, Va. — Police in Virginia say at least one person was hurt Tuesday in a shooting inside a mall.

Chesterfield County police posted on their Twitter page that one person was taken to the hospital with injuries after the shooting inside Chesterfield Towne Center outside of Richmond. Police urged residents to avoid the area and for anyone with information to call.

News sources report shots were fired in the vicinity of the centre’s food court. It wasn’t known how many people were involved.

Video coverage showed police officers guarding at least on entrance to the mall to prevent patrons from entering.

The mall has more than 130 shops, services and restaurants with four anchor stores.

The Associated Press

