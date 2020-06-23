Loading articles...

Pakistani police kill 4 in raid on militant hideout

Last Updated Jun 23, 2020 at 5:58 am EDT

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Pakistani police said Tuesday their counter-terrorism forces, acting on intelligence, raided a suspected militant hideout in the country’s northwest, triggering an intense shootout in which four suspects were killed.

Police also seized assault rifles and other weapons in the overnight operation. The suspects had gathered at a home in the city of Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, to plan attacks, said Sannaullah Abbasi, the province’s police chief.

The operation was successful and “saved many innocent people from possible attacks,” he said. Abbasi provided no further details, but other officials said the slain militants apparently belonged to a banned group.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province borders Afghanistan and has witnessed dozens of militant attacks in recent years, most of them claimed by the Pakistani Taliban.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:58 PM
WB 401 approaching Dixon - two centre lanes are blocked with a collision. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 39 minutes ago
Rainfall was finally recorded at #Toronto YYZ June 22. Only 0.2mm but it ended the dry stretch! (We had just trace…
Latest Weather
Read more