OSC names two lawyers as new vice-chair and part-time commissioner

TORONTO — The Ontario Securities Commission says it has appointed a new vice-chair and part-time commissioner.

Wendy Berman will serve a one-year term as the commission’s vice-chair.

Berman is on sabbatical from the law firm Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP, where she is a partner and served as chair of its securities litigation group.

Cathy Singer will serve as a part-time commissioner and have a two-year term.

Singer is currently a partner at Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP and was previously seconded to the OSC as general counsel.

The two new appointments were made public in a statement from acting chair and chief executive Grant Vingoe.

The commission is made up of between nine and 16 Commissioners, including a full-time chair and two full-time vice-chairs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2020.

