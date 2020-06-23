Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Ontario unveils new elementary math curriculum with coding, budgeting
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 23, 2020 1:21 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 23, 2020 at 1:30 pm EDT
Summary
Curriculum includes financial literacy taught across all grades, coding in Grade 1, and personal budgeting
There will be 465 expectations students will have to meet over the course of the curriculum
Ontario unveiled a new elementary math curriculum Tuesday, including learning to code and expanded learning on financial literacy.
Education Minister Stephen Lecce had previously announced a new, $200-million math strategy focusing on a “back to basics” approach.
He has blamed a decline in standardized testing scores on the former Liberal government’s curriculum, which focused on problem-solving that grounds math in its application.
The new curriculum includes financial literacy taught across all grades for the first time, teaching coding starting in Grade 1, and personal budgeting.
Officials say there will be 465 expectations students will have to meet over the course of the curriculum, which is fewer than in the previous curriculum, having removed areas such as temperature that are covered in other subjects.
They say students will also now only get one overall mark for math instead of separate marks for each strand.